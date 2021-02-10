PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Stock Position Cut by Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. PerkinElmer comprises approximately 3.6% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $7,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $103,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $1,970,000. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of PerkinElmer during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PKI traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, reaching $146.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,039,009. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.91 and a 52-week high of $162.70. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $139.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.27.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

