Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perspecta delivers IT services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. Their enterprise-based offerings and solutions for U.S. government customers include: Cloud, Platform and IT Outsourcing Services, Enterprise and Cloud Applications, Enterprise Security, Mobility and Workplace, and Analytics. They have existing contracts with a range of public sector entities ranging from the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs and the U.S. Department of Defense, to the United States Postal Service, the U.S. National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and large state and local government customers such as the county of San Diego, California. “

Get Perspecta alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PRSP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Perspecta from $25.00 to $29.35 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Perspecta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.45.

NYSE:PRSP opened at $29.00 on Tuesday. Perspecta has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.87.

Perspecta (NYSE:PRSP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Perspecta had a positive return on equity of 23.57% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Perspecta will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Perspecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.66%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 124.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Perspecta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Perspecta by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perspecta Company Profile

Perspecta Inc provides enterprise information technology (IT) services to government customers in the United States federal, state, and local markets. The company develops, modernizes, transforms, and manages customers' enterprise application portfolios enabling a shift of IT spend from maintenance and operations to innovation; and offers analytics and data services, as well as research, engineering, consulting, and technology solutions for government, including cybersecurity, cloud, quantum computing, network configuration, and data analytics capabilities.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perspecta (PRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perspecta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perspecta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.