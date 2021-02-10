Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Cut to “Neutral” at Bradesco Corretora

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) was downgraded by Bradesco Corretora from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

NYSE PBR opened at $10.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $15.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,150 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 514.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 85,306 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 71,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. 9.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras produce and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

