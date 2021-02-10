PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:ISD)

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

ISD stock opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.36.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Company Profile

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

