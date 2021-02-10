PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) announced its earnings results on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PHX Minerals had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 78.94%.

Shares of NYSE PHX opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08. PHX Minerals has a 52-week low of $1.36 and a 52-week high of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.11 million, a P/E ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

PHX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on PHX Minerals from $1.25 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

PHX Minerals Inc acquires, develops, and manages oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas, New Mexico, and North Dakota. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned perpetual ownership of 252,443 net mineral acres; leased 17,091 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,510 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 125 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

