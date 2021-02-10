Pickle Finance Trading Up 55.1% This Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 18.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. In the last seven days, Pickle Finance has traded 55.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pickle Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $26.13 or 0.00058076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market capitalization of $33.87 million and approximately $21.77 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002224 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00051426 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.21 or 0.00287197 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 80.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.09 or 0.00115786 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00073390 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00092017 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00204595 BTC.

Pickle Finance Token Profile

Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,318,205 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,296,361 tokens. The official website for Pickle Finance is pickle.finance.

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

Pickle Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

