PieDAO DOUGH v2 Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.16 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. In the last week, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 token can now be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00003678 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market cap of $11.16 million and approximately $221,472.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002242 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.73 or 0.00050919 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.31 or 0.00274005 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 74% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.44 or 0.00124204 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.19 or 0.00072121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00088158 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00203542 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 74,910,233 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,795,315 tokens. The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Token Trading

