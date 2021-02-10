Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Insider Lauren Adrienne Romer Sells 11,163 Shares

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 11,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $390,928.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,732,396.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lauren Adrienne Romer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 1st, Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of Ping Identity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $30,140.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 14,345 shares of Ping Identity stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total transaction of $428,198.25.

NYSE PING opened at $33.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -485.43, a PEG ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $37.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.23 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PING shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens began coverage on Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 133.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 29,108 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ping Identity by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,650,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,720,000 after acquiring an additional 830,623 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its position in Ping Identity by 74.8% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 154,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after acquiring an additional 66,254 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ping Identity in the third quarter worth about $2,021,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 75.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 101,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.26% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Company Profile

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

