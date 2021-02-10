Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Shares Down 5.6%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT)’s share price fell 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.45 and last traded at $1.51. 1,097,631 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,024,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.60.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.02.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Pintec Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 66,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Pintec Technology as of its most recent SEC filing.

Pintec Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PT)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, through with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

