Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) was down 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.74 and last traded at $8.01. Approximately 872,530 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,316,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 59.19% and a negative return on equity of 77.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 113.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 67.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 16,722 shares in the last quarter. 9.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, and services specialty electrical transmission, distribution, and on-site power generation equipment in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transmission & Distribution Solutions and Critical Power Solutions.

