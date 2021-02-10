Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services in a report released on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 8.20%.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their target price on Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Shares of LBRT opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.03. Liberty Oilfield Services has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $13.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.89 and its 200-day moving average is $9.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,052,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,781,000 after buying an additional 1,667,411 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 8,039 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.26, for a total transaction of $245,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,907,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,908,487.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,000 shares of company stock worth $1,309,830 in the last three months. 8.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

