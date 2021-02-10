Piper Sandler Weighs in on Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Gilead Sciences in a report issued on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Van. Buren now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.75. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gilead Sciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.35 EPS.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GILD. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.96.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $67.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $85.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.37. The company has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.38, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 29,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,602,000. STA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

