Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.15 on Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000343 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $26.81 million and $1.58 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.75 or 0.00256014 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.85 or 0.00094786 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00031664 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000272 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 176,970,515 coins and its circulating supply is 173,140,983 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

