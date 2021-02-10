Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Announces Earnings Results

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%.

NYSE:PAGP traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.52. 6,721,629 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,283,694. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 36.73%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.28.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

