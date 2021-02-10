Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Sold by HGI Capital Management LLC

HGI Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,130 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 843.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,841,000 after buying an additional 157,289 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,971,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 75,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Shares of PLNT stock traded down $1.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.41. 14,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,534,164. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,139.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.26. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.77 and a 52-week high of $88.77.

In other Planet Fitness news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 89,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $6,757,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $7,405,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 298,706 shares of company stock worth $22,383,599. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness name. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

