Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PLTK. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Playtika in a report on Tuesday. They issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.13.

Get Playtika alerts:

NASDAQ:PLTK opened at $34.28 on Tuesday. Playtika has a twelve month low of $28.51 and a twelve month high of $36.06.

In related news, major shareholder Frontier Ltd Alpha sold 61,406,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,975,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Playtika Company Profile

Playtika Holding Corporation develops mobile games worldwide. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.