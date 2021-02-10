Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Patrick John Jermain Sells 3,223 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 3,223 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $260,676.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,596,086.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $81.67 on Wednesday. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $35.16 and a 52 week high of $86.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.85 and its 200-day moving average is $75.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Plexus had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $830.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Plexus Corp. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Plexus during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Plexus by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Plexus by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Plexus during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

