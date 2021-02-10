Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pluralsight, Inc. (NASDAQ:PS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.22.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PS. Piper Sandler downgraded Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $20.26 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ PS opened at $21.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.83 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.88. Pluralsight has a 12-month low of $6.59 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

In other Pluralsight news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of Pluralsight stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $139,025.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 256,031 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,643.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $378,408.63. Insiders have sold a total of 45,019 shares of company stock worth $901,344 in the last 90 days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in Pluralsight by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,947,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,691,000 after buying an additional 338,368 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pluralsight in the third quarter valued at about $31,147,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Pluralsight by 15.6% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,551,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 209,820 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pluralsight by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,221,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 169,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Pluralsight by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,070,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,336,000 after purchasing an additional 122,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

