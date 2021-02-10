Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 33.16% and a negative return on equity of 57.42%. The business had revenue of $104.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PS stock traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $21.64. 62,830 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,935,122. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.86 and a beta of 2.29. Pluralsight has a twelve month low of $6.59 and a twelve month high of $22.69.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PS. Barclays lowered shares of Pluralsight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pluralsight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.14.

In other Pluralsight news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $142,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 263,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,609,014.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 18,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total transaction of $378,408.63. Insiders sold 45,019 shares of company stock worth $901,344 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

