Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Plymouth Industrial REIT worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 115.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,902,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,816,000 after buying an additional 1,554,289 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at about $2,784,000. Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new position in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the third quarter valued at about $2,530,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2,691.1% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 177,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 171,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 407,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after buying an additional 166,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLYM. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Shares of PLYM opened at $15.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $374.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.79 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently 40.40%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

