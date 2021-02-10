Pool (POOL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of POOL opened at $360.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $366.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $341.47. Pool has a one year low of $160.35 and a one year high of $401.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.15 and a beta of 0.72.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on POOL. Stephens began coverage on Pool in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pool from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.67.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and spas and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

