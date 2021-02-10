Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stock Position Reduced by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Post were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Post by 747.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after purchasing an additional 55,162 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in Post by 14.8% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Post during the third quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Post by 8.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Shares of Post stock opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.97 and a 1-year high of $108.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,243.92 and a beta of 0.71.

Post (NYSE:POST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. Post had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 6.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.85, for a total value of $93,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,003 shares in the company, valued at $844,931.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

POST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Post from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.30.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.