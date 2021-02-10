PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $16.00

PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.00 and last traded at $15.69, with a volume of 174987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PQG. TheStreet upgraded PQ Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp began coverage on PQ Group in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PQ Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PQ Group from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of PQ Group during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PQ Group Company Profile (NYSE:PQG)

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, materials, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, Performance Materials, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

