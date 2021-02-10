PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Given a C$12.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$12.00 target price on PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank cut PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$11.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. CIBC lowered PrairieSky Royalty from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James lifted their target price on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.25 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$12.98.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$11.36 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.68 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.61. The firm has a market cap of C$2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 62.76. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$6.24 and a twelve month high of C$15.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 281.77%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 1.1 million acres with coal titles; 7.8 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and other acreage.

