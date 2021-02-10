Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) Trading 5.1% Higher

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:APTS) shares traded up 5.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.48 and last traded at $8.28. 583,407 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average session volume of 429,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.88.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $413.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.08.

Preferred Apartment Communities (NYSE:APTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.03). Preferred Apartment Communities had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.10%. Analysts anticipate that Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 10.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Apartment Communities during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Preferred Apartment Communities by 282.8% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 16,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Preferred Apartment Communities by 470.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Apartment Communities Company Profile (NYSE:APTS)

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily properties.

