Premier, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.52 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:PINC)

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Premier in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. William Blair also issued estimates for Premier’s FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Premier in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Premier from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Premier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.31.

Premier stock opened at $35.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a 52 week low of $27.11 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Premier had a return on equity of 65.81% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $422.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Premier by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Premier in the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Premier by 9.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Premier’s payout ratio is 31.54%.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

