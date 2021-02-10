Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Premier Oil plc (OTCMKTS:PMOIY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Premier Oil in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Premier Oil’s FY2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Get Premier Oil alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Premier Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Premier Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.25.

Shares of Premier Oil stock opened at $0.35 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.32 and its 200 day moving average is $0.30. The firm has a market cap of $285.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.86. Premier Oil has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $1.30.

About Premier Oil

Premier Oil plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties in the Falkland Islands, Indonesia, Vietnam, the United Kingdom, and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, its proved and probable reserves (2P) were 175 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe); and 2P and estimated contingent resources were 847 mmboe.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.