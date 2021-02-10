Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Cuts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Savior LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Electric by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GE stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.50. 685,510 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,979,602. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.13.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

