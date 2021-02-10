Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Lowers Holdings in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,583 shares during the quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $2,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,726,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after buying an additional 74,831 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $1,137,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in United Natural Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $2,435,000. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on UNFI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Natural Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lowered United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research lowered United Natural Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

Shares of UNFI traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.63. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $32.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.58.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 15.85%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

