Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. Sells 38,374 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 41.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,374 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up 2.2% of Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

CL traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.03. The stock had a trading volume of 71,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,223,799. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.37. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $58.49 and a 1 year high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

In other news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,632. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

