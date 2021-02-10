Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) Shares Acquired by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $32,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $222,000. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.29.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $43.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.55 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in North America, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

