Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 5,662 Shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,566 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,662 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $2,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $14,614,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 48,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,192,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 47,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 20,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,099,000.

Get iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IYR opened at $88.87 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.04. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $56.27 and a 12 month high of $100.75.

About iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.