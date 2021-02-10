Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $994,000 Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Compass Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 122,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 75,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 66,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 19,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.49 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.82.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

