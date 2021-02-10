Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,108 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 882 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 10,331 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 9,263 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC lifted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,339,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on HD shares. Wedbush lowered The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $300.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.25.

Shares of HD stock opened at $276.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $272.88 and a 200 day moving average of $274.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

