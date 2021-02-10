Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Issues Earnings Results

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Primerica had a return on equity of 23.65% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share.

Shares of PRI stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.72. 7,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,993. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $137.48 and its 200 day moving average is $127.53. Primerica has a 1 year low of $61.20 and a 1 year high of $150.13.

In related news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $403,140.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 23,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,203,484.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.08, for a total transaction of $266,160.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,724,982.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Primerica from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.60.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

