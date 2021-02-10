Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM) Sets New 12-Month High at $32.33

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $32.33 and last traded at $32.33, with a volume of 236 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primoris Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Primoris Services from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.84.

In related news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,649,900.00. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 18.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 312.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,155 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primoris Services in the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,412 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

About Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor and infrastructure company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Power, Industrial, and Engineering; Pipeline and Underground; Utilities and Distribution; Transmission and Distribution; and Civil.

