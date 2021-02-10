Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Buys 49,495 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 3,959.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,495 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $13,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 83,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $245,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $285.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.48.

Shares of NYSE EL traded up $7.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $286.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.87, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.55. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.01 and a 12-month high of $284.66.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 4,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.52, for a total transaction of $1,081,871.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,617,186.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman William P. Lauder sold 8,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.86, for a total transaction of $1,928,325.16. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $202,804.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,015,146 shares of company stock worth $491,827,782 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

