Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 218,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,963 shares during the quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $10,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 139,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 15,698 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.02. 398,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,344,580. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $48.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.95. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $49.21.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.