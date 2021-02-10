Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Lowers Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 406,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,577 shares during the period. Colgate-Palmolive makes up approximately 1.3% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $34,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 536,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,862,000 after buying an additional 12,426 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 37,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,200,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 49,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,262,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 182,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,621,000 after buying an additional 5,427 shares during the period. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 20,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.65, for a total value of $1,627,425.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 55,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,760.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 21,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $1,841,353.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,840 shares in the company, valued at $19,562,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,852 shares of company stock worth $4,467,632. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.91.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.08. 108,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,223,799. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.