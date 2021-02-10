Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Raises Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,382 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.8% of Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $48,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $53,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $390.78. The stock had a trading volume of 137,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,504,031. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $392.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

