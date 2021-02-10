Prio Wealth Limited Partnership Sells 85 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,851 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership’s holdings in Adobe were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Adobe by 20.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,204,962 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,043,100,000 after buying an additional 1,045,762 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,818,183 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,909,790,000 after buying an additional 278,509 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,170,415 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,045,297,000 after buying an additional 336,890 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 0.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,295,525 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,125,795,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,174,841 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,087,681,000 after buying an additional 55,183 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,605,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 80,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total value of $38,175,967.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,663 shares of company stock worth $51,994,792. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $493.33. The stock had a trading volume of 42,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,773,166. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $480.43 and a 200 day moving average of $477.55. The stock has a market cap of $236.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.13 and a 52-week high of $536.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Sunday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $410.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

