Private Bancorp of America, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (OTCMKTS:PBAM)

Private Bancorp of America, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBAM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Private Bancorp of America in a report released on Sunday, February 7th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now expects that the company will earn $1.70 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Private Bancorp of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th.

OTCMKTS:PBAM opened at $19.15 on Wednesday. Private Bancorp of America has a 52 week low of $11.91 and a 52 week high of $20.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.42.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit, overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

