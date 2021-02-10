Private Management Group Inc. Makes New $372,000 Investment in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV)

Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VV) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 105.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $459,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 53,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period.

Shares of VV opened at $184.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.20. Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $100.90 and a 52-week high of $184.36.

About Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

