PRiVCY Reaches Market Capitalization of $39,236.07 (PRIV)

PRiVCY (CURRENCY:PRIV) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One PRiVCY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PRiVCY has traded 31.7% higher against the US dollar. PRiVCY has a market capitalization of $39,236.07 and $8.00 worth of PRiVCY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PRiVCY Coin Profile

PRIV is a coin. PRiVCY’s total supply is 22,175,970 coins and its circulating supply is 16,508,939 coins. The official website for PRiVCY is privcy.io. PRiVCY’s official Twitter account is @PRiVCY_COIN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PRiVCY is /r/PRiVCY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PRiVCY

PRiVCY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRiVCY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRiVCY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRiVCY using one of the exchanges listed above.

