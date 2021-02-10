Proequities Inc. Decreases Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Proequities Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 50.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 602.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 871.3% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $33.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.69.

