Proequities Inc. Has $105,000 Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Proequities Inc. raised its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 87.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 34,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 16,046 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $81,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 577.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 19,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

GDV stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $22.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.