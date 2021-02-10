Proequities Inc. Has $92,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX)

Proequities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:DWX) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,514 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. FMR LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 130,900.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF by 64.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DWX opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $25.79 and a twelve month high of $40.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day moving average is $35.35.

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF Profile

SPDR S&P International Dividend ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the S&P International Dividend Opportunities Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 100 highest dividend-yielding common stocks and American depository receipts (ADRs) listed in primary exchanges of countries included in the S&P/Citigroup Broad Market Index.

