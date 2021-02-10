Proequities Inc. Sells 25,090 Shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY)

Proequities Inc. reduced its stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DHY) by 52.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,090 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund by 68.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 586,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 239,196 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $108,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. 9.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN DHY opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.29. Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.52.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.0165 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th.

About Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund

Credit Suisse High Yield Bond Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Credit Suisse Asset Management, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in the securities of companies across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in below-investment-grade corporate bonds with an average credit quality lower than BBB by Standard & Poor's and an average duration of 5.07 years.

