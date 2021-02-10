Proequities Inc. Sells 309 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC)

Proequities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF (BATS:PTMC) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Proequities Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,225,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 255,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after buying an additional 36,745 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PTMC stock opened at $34.15 on Wednesday. Pacer Trendpilot US Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $27.10 and a 12-month high of $32.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.23 and a 200-day moving average of $30.26.

