Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $28.70

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.70 and last traded at $28.70, with a volume of 410 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.09.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Profound Medical from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Profound Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their target price on Profound Medical from $20.25 to $28.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Profound Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.45.

The firm has a market cap of $564.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.96.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PROF. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $310,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the 3rd quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Profound Medical in the 4th quarter worth about $554,000. 35.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. operates as a medical technology company develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

